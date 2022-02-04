Government-issued N95 masks arrive at select Walgreens locations in Hawaii

SAN ANSELMO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 28: 3M brand N95 particulate respirators are displayed on a table on July 28, 2020 in San Anselmo, California. 3M reported second quarter earnings that fell short of analyst expectations and showed overall sales falling 12.2 percent to $7.18 billion despite a ramp-up in sales of N95 face masks due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Walgreens officials confirmed that the first wave of N95 masks arrived at local pharmacy departments on Oahu.

Customers must go to their local store to ask what they have available because Walgreens is unable to confirm inventory information on these masks over the phone.

Here is a list of Walgreens stores where people can ask for N95 mask availability in Hawaii:

1520 N School St., Honolulu, 96817

1613 Nuuanu, Honolulu, 96817

1121 S Beretania St., Honolulu, 96814

135 S Kamehameha Highway, Wahiawa, 96786

94-223 Farrington Highway, Waipahu, 96797

For a full list of Walgreens stores where N95 masks will be available, click here.

On Jan. 19, in a statement from the official White House Twitter page, the Biden Administration is making 400 million N95 masks available for free. These masks came from the Strategic National Stockpile. The statement also said people can get these masks at their local pharmacies and health centers.

According to the Walgreens website, participating locations will have N95 masks available in different sizes while supplies last.

It is currently unknown exactly how many masks arrived in Hawaii altogether.