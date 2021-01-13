Government and health officials announce new community vaccination sites for elderly, qualified essential workers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A bigger rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine could begin for kupuna as soon as next week.
House Speaker Scott Saiki held a press conference on Wednesday to announce the states’ plan to launch of two large community vaccination sites that will be opening to serve people over 75 year old and certain essential workers. The announcement comes as officials gear up for the next phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
Joining House Speaker Saiki is:
- Representative Aaron Ling Johanson
- Representative Linda Ichiyama
- Brooks Baehr, Department of Health
- Mayor Rick Blangiardi, City and County of Honolulu
- Raymond Vara, President & CEO, Hawaii Pacific Health
- Dr. Jill Hoggard Green, President & CEO, Queen’s Health Systems
