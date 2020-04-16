Gov: need to slash $1.5B in budget, still negotiating pay cuts

Governor David Ige say no decisions have been made regarding a possible 20% pay cut for state workers. But negotiations are ongoing with the unions.

The governor says state revenues have been drastically reduced. Some economists say the state can look to the federal government for help.

The leaders for the public unions said they were told that pay cuts of up to 20% will be implemented as early as next month. First responders would get a 10% cut. The governor announced Wednesday that revenues have been drastically reduced so state government needs to look differently going forward.

“And I know that there has been lots of discussion about $867 million that we are getting from federal government. But not a single penny can be used to support existing state programs or any of the employees currently employed by the state government,” he said.

The governor adds that he and his administration would take similar cuts to whatever is implemented for state workers. He says he needs to cut $1.5 billion from the budget in the next 15 months.

“Within the emergency powers, I do have authority to enact many different actions in order to continue the operations of the state in a meaningful way,” said Ige.

Economic experts point out that pay cuts can drive the economy to further recession but the government also has to make sure it has enough money to keep it running. UHERO Research Fellow Sumner LaCroix says the state is likely to get help in the next round of aid coming from the federal government.

“I expect a big component in the next relief bill for state governments, the state governments are lobbying their Congressional delegation at the next aid bill. I think it’s gonna be there whether President Trump wants it or not,” said LaCroix.

Legislative leaders released a statement saying they disagree with the governor’s pay cut proposal. They add, “We also urge him to act on all alternatives, just as the National Governors Association did when it called on Congress four days ago to provide an additional $500 billion to the 50 states to stabilize state budgets due to tax revenue shortfalls.”