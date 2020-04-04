Gov. Ige’s Chief of Staff grilled on letter to the President Trump

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The special Senate Committee on COVID-19 met again.

In the meeting, they grilled the governor’s Chief of Staff about the mayors’ letter to president trump to stop visitors from entering the state.

“Why is he unwilling to do that measure when it could be how we, in fact, can flatten the curve and stop having to waste our time and our resources,” questioned Sen. Michelle Kidani (D) Mililani-Waipio.

“Before we take that step of asking the President to stop that travel, we wanted to make sure we understood what the unintended consequences might be,” said Gov. Ige’s Chief of Staff Linda Chu Takayama.

“Three county mayors have already asked that and I can tell you what the intended consequences will be if the governor does not make that decision,” said Sen. Kidani. “I just don’t understand it. He’s putting people’s lives in danger by not following through and doing exactly what the three mayors have already done.”

The mayors of the three counties signed off on the letter to the president, asking him to stop all nonessential travel to Hawaii until at least the end of April.

The governor said the FAA told him flights cannot be stopped and passengers cannot be prevented from boarding planes to come here.