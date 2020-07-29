Gov. Ige weighs in on Hawaii CARES Act spending

 HONOLULU (KHON2) – Governor Ige is still deciding whether to sign or veto a bill that outlines how lawmakers want the state’s $635 million in CARES Act money to be spent.

The Governor told KHON2 that he is moving forward with at least two big parts of the plan, which include a $100 increase in weekly unemployment, and $500 monthly stipend for rent.

“So we are moving forward with implementing those and being prepared with our fees and other solicitations to get non-profit partners. We continue to work with public and private sector to provide safety net services, food, shelter and additional funds.” Gov. Ige said.

