Gov. Ige wants to limit gatherings after triple digit COVID-19 spike

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state saw its biggest jump in COVID-19 cases to date with 109 new cases reported Wednesday. The governor is now urging all counties to implement restrictions yet again.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO every morning at 7:30 a.m.]

There were 98 new cases on Oahu, nine on Maui and two on Kauai, bringing the statewide total to 1,867. Health officials anticipated this big increase due to lab closures Sunday and Monday after Hurricane Douglas. But the governor says this triple-digit case hike warrants restrictions on gatherings and possibly a temporary closure of bars statewide.

The governor and lieutenant governor say ever since the July 4 weekend, too many people have let their guard down by having parties and other gatherings without following social distancing guidelines and not wearing their masks as often as they should.

“We’ve seen more and more clusters in these social settings in various settings at beach parks, at parks outdoors, in private homes, to some extent that’s what we’re talking about,” said Gov. David Ige.

“So little sparks went out across the state and little sparks become fires. So that’s why you’re seeing lots of community spread, one case here, there, and everywhere else then spread to family members and other close contacts.” Lt. Gov. Josh Green

So the governor wants to limit social gatherings to no more than 10 people, and also wants to limit gatherings at beaches and parks. The state health department director says the rate of positive cases is troubling as it went from 1%-2% to now 6%. And there’s also the troubling trend of children being infected by their parents.

“Of the 109 cases reported Wednesday, 23 were juveniles, basically individuals under 18, which is about a quarter. That’s a lot larger number than we’ve seen in the past,” said Dr. Bruce Anderson, Hawaii Department of Health director.

Green says we’ve had 958 cases in July, more than we’ve had during the first five months of the pandemic put together. But he says our healthcare system can still handle the recent surge. There are enough ventilators, Intensive Care Unit beds, and hospital beds in general. But he points out that a spike in COVID-19 cases usually leads to a surge in hospitalizations about two weeks later.

“This number can go up quite quickly because we often see a lag, a delay in the time when someone is diagnosed with COVID to the time they need hospitalization. People can be quite sick and they can fill up those beds and those beds can stay filled for quite a long time. That’s why we really have to be diligent in the coming weeks,” said Green.

Latest Stories on KHON2