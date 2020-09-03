Gov. Ige to discuss new Safe Travels Program that launched on Sept. 1

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor Ige and his guest, Enterprise Technology Services Chief Information Officer Douglas Murdock, discussed the new Safe Travels program that launched Tuesday, which collects required health and travel information from residents and visitors.
They also answered questions on Facebook live.
