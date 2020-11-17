Gov. Ige signs proclamation extending statewide mask mandate

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor David Ige has issued an emergency proclamation extending the statewide mandate requiring face coverings to be worn in public. The latest emergency proclamation also adds some new rules for businesses to follow.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

A face covering mandate has been in place in Hawaii since April 25 when Governor Ige first signed the sixth emergency proclamation. The newest proclamation addresses a few discrepancies, such as the requirement for hotels to adopt a COVID-19 Health and Safety Plan for each property. The plan must address guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), identify measures enacted in response to COVID-19 and outline what guests and employees can expect in terms of service.

The proclamation highlights that it is the responsibility of the hotel operator to accommodate guests who become COVID-19 positive or have been identified as a close contact of someone who is positive for the virus. Under the order, hotel operators are required to submit their plan to the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority and publish it on their website for the public to view.

The proclamation states:

All persons in the State shall wear a face covering over their nose and mouth when in public. The requirements of this statewide mask mandate are set forth in Exhibit J, which will be enforced in each county. All persons shall comply with applicable safety, hygiene and physical distancing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as with State, county, industry and regulatory practices for safety, hygiene and physical distancing, including standards and requirements adopted and issued by Hawaii Department of Health (DOH). State of Hawaii, 15th emergency proclamation

The proclamation also specifies that businesses should refuse admission and service to individuals who fail to wear a face covering. Businesses who fail to comply may face risk of temporary closure, says the state.

The latest emergency proclamation is set to expire on Dec. 31 or until a new order is declared.

To read the full proclamation, click here.