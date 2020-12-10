Gov. Ige signs order requiring Maui bars to temporarily close

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Governor Ige has approved the temporary closure of all Maui County bars and bar areas within restaurants to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Maui County officials say recent cases have been tied to bar settings.

“This is an initial step,” Mayor Victorino said. “We will continue to closely monitor daily case counts, identify sources of spread and take further action as necessary to protect the health and safety of our residents.”

Bar closures are set to go in effect at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12 and remain in place until Dec. 26. The temporary closure also requires bars with certified commercial kitchens to close off the bar counter area, but they could continue to serve food and alcoholic beverages to patrons.