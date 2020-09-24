Gov. Ige signs new order allowing certain businesses to reopen

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor David Ige signed the new “Recovery Framework” order introduced by Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell Tuesday afternoon. The order is now set to go in effect on Thursday, Sept. 24, allowing many O’ahu businesses to resume operation and expanding gatherings to five people or less.

The four-tiered order, which Honolulu city officials say offers a quick response to changes in the average weekly COVID-19 case count, will begin in tier 1. Mayor Caldwell says O’ahu will remain in tier 1 for the first four weeks of the order.

Under this tier, social gatherings of five people or less are permitted. Businesses like dine-in restaurants, retailers, malls, museums and salons are also able to reopen with restricted capacity and other measures. The mayor says these limitations will be set in place to help reduce the spread of the virus.

The order even allows gyms and fitness facilities to operate provided that they are outdoors.

But businesses like bars, nightclubs, short-term rentals and helicopter tours are to stay closed.

To read the full signed order, click here.

