Gov. Ige signs 20th coronavirus proclamation, grants quarantine exemption for vaccinated inter-island travelers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige signed the 20th proclamation on COVID-19 on Friday, May 7, which allows inter-island travelers who were vaccinated in Hawaii to be exempt from pre-travel testing and the quarantine requirement starting Tuesday, May 11.

Only inter-island travelers vaccinated in Hawaii apply in Gov. Ige’s 20th proclamation on COVID-19.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The inter-island travel exemption will continue through the duration of the previous 19th proclamation, which expires after Tuesday, June 8.

The 19th emergency proclamation includes an eviction moratorium and an extension of driver’s license, state ID, and permit expirations.

Gov. Ige’s office says provisions will be re-evaluated and a determination will be made on including them in the next proclamation.

Click here to read Gov. Ige’s 20th emergency proclamation.