Gov. Ige signs 19th coronavirus proclamation with vaccine travel exception, needs HIEMA approval

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Vaccinated travelers are one step closer to skipping Hawaii’s travel quarantine.

This is according to the 19th COVID-19 emergency proclamation that Gov. David Ige signed during the evening of Friday, April 9.

According to the proclamation, the exception for vaccinated travelers will become effective once it is approved by the director of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA).

HIEMA has not commented on the anticipated timeline for reviewing the proclamation but says a date and related details will be made available on its website.

