Gov. Ige: Safer-At-Home order “probably” to extend through June, with some changes

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON) — In a Facebook Live discussion Thursday afternoon, Governor David Ige answered a viewer question about the end date of the “Safer-At-Home” order:

“That proclamation extends right now through the End of May,” he said. “I have to let you know that I have been discussing extending that proclamation, and we probably will be doing that. There might be some changes. We will be looking at more businesses and activities [opening up].

He continued: “The next round of businesses deal with more risky activity. So we’re working with the mayors and establishing the policies of how to move forward in that regard.

“Certainly I’ve told the mayors that my intention is to extend the Safer-At-Home mandate through the end of June. We will be looking at different components of what that means. Certainly we’ll be extending the 14-day mandatory quarantine for all travel into the state till the end of June, but there are other businesses and activities that we are looking at that are medium risk activities that we’ll look at reopening. For example, dining in at restaurants, personal services like hair salons, barber shops and spas. Certainly they’re more risky, but we’re looking at CDC guidance and other guidelines for ways to keep employees and customers safe in those settings.”

Ige initially implemented a “Stay-At-Home/Work-From-Home” order on March 23rd, but as the curve has started to flatten, the order changed to “Safer-At-Home” last week, with a gradual re-opening of businesses and activities starting Friday, May 15th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

82° / 64°
Showers ending early
Showers ending early 40% 82° 64°

Friday

82° / 66°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 82° 66°

Saturday

81° / 68°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 81° 68°

Sunday

81° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 81° 67°

Monday

80° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 80° 67°

Tuesday

80° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 80° 67°

Wednesday

80° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 80° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

74°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

72°

8 PM
Clear
0%
72°

71°

9 PM
Clear
10%
71°

69°

10 PM
Clear
10%
69°

68°

11 PM
Clear
10%
68°

67°

12 AM
Clear
10%
67°

67°

1 AM
Clear
10%
67°

66°

2 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

3 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

4 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

5 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

6 AM
Sunny
10%
66°

69°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
69°

73°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
73°

76°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

79°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

80°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

82°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

Trending Stories