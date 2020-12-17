Gov. Ige reduces mandatory self-quarantine to 10 days for Hawaii travelers

Gov. David Ige signed a 17th COVID-19 emergency proclamation on Dec. 16 that reduces the state’s mandatory self-quarantine period for travelers from 14 to 10 days starting Thursday, Dec. 17. The new policy applies to anyone entering the state as well as those who travel between counties.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige signed a 17th COVID-19 emergency proclamation on Dec. 16 that reduces the state’s mandatory self-quarantine period for travelers from 14 to 10 days, starting on Thursday, Dec. 17. The new policy applies to anyone entering the state as well as those who travel between counties.

The governors office says the change is based on updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health.

The proclamation also extends the moratorium on evictions for non-payment of rent until Feb. 21, 2021.

Annual safety certifications of vehicles will no longer be suspended as inspection stations have been open since May with COVID-19 guidelines in place.

The 17th emergency proclamation will be in effect for 60 days until Feb. 14, 2021.

Click here to read the emergency proclamation.