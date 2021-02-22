Gov. Ige receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Gov. David Ige received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Feb. 22, by Toni Floerke, R.N., from Project Vision Hawaii. (Courtesy: Office of the Governor)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige and First Lady Dawn Amano-Ige received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Washington Place on Monday.

Ige stated in a news release, Feb. 22, that he delayed his vaccination due to the shortage of vaccines arriving in the state.

“I felt there was an urgent need to get nursing home residents, our kupuna 75 years and older, healthcare professionals, teachers and other essential workers vaccinated first,” he said. “I urge Hawaii residents to get vaccinated when it’s your turn, and to continue wearing your mask, physically distancing and washing your hands often.”

Ige’s 65 cabinet and staff members also received the Moderna vaccine. They are all scheduled for their second dose in late March.