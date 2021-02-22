Gov. Ige orders flags to fly at half-staff as US surpasses 500,000 COVID-19 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A little over a year after the first case of COVID-19 was reported in the US, over 500,000 lives have been lost to the virus. In remembrance of those lives, Gov. Ige has ordered that the United States and Hawaii state flags be flown at half-staff from Feb. 22 through Feb. 26.

Flags will be lowered at the State Capitol and all state offices and agencies, according to the governor. The Hawaii National Guard is also expected to follow suit.

“This action is being taken today, as the US marks a half-million COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began. Let us reflect on this loss and the memory of the more than 500,000 fellow Americans, including 431 in Hawaii, who have died of COVID-19. Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones on this day,” Gov. Ige said on Monday.

In addition to this, President Biden is asking Americans to observe a moment of silence at sunset, in honor of those who have died of COVID-19.

The flags will fly at half-staff until sunset on Feb. 26.

