WATCH: Gov. Ige lays out plan for “15 Days to Slow the Spread of COVID-19”

HONOLULU (KHON) — Hawaii Governor David Ige implemented his plan for “15 Days to Slow the Spread of COVID-19.” Among the list of implementations are:

Gov. Ige is directing the following:

Limit social gatherings to groups of 10 people or less to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

Close bars and clubs.

Close restaurants or provide drive-thru, take out, pick-up, or delivery.

Close theatres, entertainment centers and visitor attractions.

Avoid any discretionary travel.

Suspend services and activities in places of worship.

Stay home if you are a high-risk individual and take additional precautionary measures.

Do not visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities.

If someone in your household has tested positive for COVID-19, keep the entire household at home.

Stability is also critical in this unprecedented situation. Accordingly, the following steps have been taken:

All utilities have been directed to take necessary measures to ensure that they can continue to operate in the normal course.

Dir. Kenneth S. Hara, Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency, has the full authority to determine what constitutes critical infrastructure or essential services that will continue operations. This includes utilities, fuel producers, shipping facilities and industry, financial institutions, financial services, telecommunications companies, wholesaler or distributors, grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and other industry vital to our community.

For both the utilities and essential services, government resources and support can be deployed as necessary.

The one-week waiting period for unemployment insurance benefits is waived for those unemployed because of COVID-19.

The Office of Consumer Protection is working with its Landlord Tenant Center, and effective already are emergency provisions applicable to tenants.

During the emergency, the following additional steps are being discussed with our community’s business partners and non-profit organizations to maintain stability for our families by: Ensuring employees have benefits, even if employees are not at work. Halting eviction for non-payment of rent. Halting foreclosures. Working with public and private utility providers to avoid shut-off of service to critical utilities such as electric, gas, water, internet, landline telephone and cell phone.



Gov. Ige has also directed all department and agency heads to review their employees and identify the following: