Gov. Ige: florists can begin operations on May 1

HONOLULU (KHON) — Governor David Ige issued the following statement regarding florist operations:
“In late-afternoon conversations with the mayors, we decided that florists will be able to begin operations on May 1, as long as they can do so in a way that is safe for employees and customers. This requires compliance with the social distancing requirements set forth in Sec. III-D of the 6th Supplemental Proclamation.”
He will hold a news conference at 5:30 pm to discuss further.
Mother’s Day is on Sunday, May 10th.
