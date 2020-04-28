1  of  2
Gov. Ige: florists can begin operations on May 1

Coronavirus

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON) — Governor David Ige issued the following statement regarding florist operations:

“In late-afternoon conversations with the mayors, we decided that florists will be able to begin operations on May 1, as long as they can do so in a way that is safe for employees and customers. This requires compliance with the social distancing requirements set forth in Sec. III-D of the 6th Supplemental Proclamation.”

He will hold a news conference at 5:30 pm to discuss further.

Mother’s Day is on Sunday, May 10th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

