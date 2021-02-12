Gov. Ige extends eviction moratorium to April 13 in 18th coronavirus emergency proclamation

File – A rental sign is posted in front of an apartment complex Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige issued an 18th COVID-19 emergency proclamation on Friday, Feb. 12, extending the eviction moratorium for 60 days until Tuesday, April 13.

Evictions of tenants for failing to pay all or a portion of rent, maintenance fees, utility charges, taxes and other required fees for the rental unit are all prohibited in this latest proclamation.

The governor also addressed an anticipated exception for vaccinated travelers based on new criteria from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“The state is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is asking the CDC for explicit guidelines on vaccination and travel. This EP acknowledges vaccinated travelers/quarantine as a future exception, but the state will wait for specific guidance from the CDC before implementing a quarantine exception for vaccinated travelers.” Hawaii Gov. David Ige

The exception for vaccinated travelers will only become effective upon approval by the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency director, according to the proclamation.

The 18th emergency proclamation also adds government agencies may depend on the suspension of the Uniform Information Practices Act while meeting certain specifications and fulfilling various requirements.

“This open records law suspension balances the incredible amount of time and effort government agencies are expending on responding to the pandemic and the importance of access to government records.” Hawaii Gov. David Ige

The 18th emergency proclamation will expire in 60 days on Tuesday, April 13, and can be read by clicking here.