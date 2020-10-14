Gov. Ige extends COVID-19 emergency period through November

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Ige signed his 14th supplementary emergency proclamation extending the COVID-19 emergency period through Nov. 30.

The emergency proclamation leaves in place the 14-day mandatory quarantine requirement for out-of-state travelers. Governor Ige says that while travelers will be able to opt-out of quarantine through the pre-travel testing program, passengers who do not show a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival will be subject to the self-isolation mandate.

A negative test result will need to be reported to the state’s Department of Health before quarantine can conclude, added the Governor.

Included in the emergency proclamation is the ability for county leadership to require a subsequent test after arrival to their islands. This means that Honolulu, Kauai, Maui and Hawaii County could individually require additional testing as long as the county pays for and administers the test.

“I want to remind all travelers that following safe practices – at home, while traveling and upon returning – is the only way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Wear a face mask, wash your hands frequently and watch your distance around other people, even if you’ve recently tested negative for COVID-19,” said Gov. David Ige.

The new order introduces Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Bartell Drugs and the Port of Oakland as the latest added testing partners from whom passengers can obtain a state approved COVID-19 test.

Governor Ige’s proclamation also extends the prohibition of eviction for non-payment of rent until Nov. 30. The proclamation also allows expired state ID’s and driver’s licneses to remain valid through the end of November.

For more information about where to send your test results, click here.

To read the full proclamation, click here.

