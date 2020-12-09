Gov. Ige expected to cut travel quarantine from 14 to 10 days

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Expect more changes to the Safe Travels Hawaii program. State officials say the governor plans to issue another emergency proclamation next week. They say the quarantine requirement for those without a negative COVID test result will be cut down from 14 days to 10 days.

The 10-day quarantine has been recommended by the CDC. Lawmakers and health experts here want the governor to go further and loosen quarantine restrictions by allowing travelers to get tested when they arrive.

Gov. David Ige tightened the restrictions two weeks ago by requiring all passengers to have their negative COVID-19 result in hand by the time they arrive, which has led to massive travel cancellations. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell has asked the governor to allow those still waiting for results to get tested upon arrival in Honolulu. That would lead to fewer travelers on quarantine.

“There are a lot of people to enforce quarantine against and so less time in quarantine means we can enforce better. And we do know from studies that those places that enforce quarantine see their number of cases (become) much lower,” said Caldwell.

He says there’s been no response from the governor on his proposal. The House Select Committee on COVID-19 also wants the governor to allow travelers to get tested upon arrival if they’re waiting for their results. State leaders in charge of Safe Travels told lawmakers Tuesday that the program has been very effective.

“The bottom line is Safe Travels Hawaii has been a success. That’s the bottom line,” said Major General Kenneth Hara, Incident Commander.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green says since tourism reopened on Oct. 15, more than 500,000 passengers have been screened. Yet, conditions since then have for the most part improved. Hospitalizations went down from 103 to 47. The 7-day daily average went from 90 to 91 cases and the positivity rate went from 2.7 percent to one percent.

“That’s extraordinary because every other state in the country, all other states in the country have seen significant increase, not just in their case counts, they’re up about 300 percent in their total case counts, but all of them are seeing surges in their hospitals,” said Green.

He adds that the state needs to be careful about making too many changes, although acknowledges that allowing travelers waiting for results to take a rapid antigen upon arrival would add an extra layer of security.