Gov. Ige discusses Hawaii’s COVID-19 vaccination plan

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor Ige is holding a news conference to provide the latest updates on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts and vaccine distribution plan.
Hawaii is currently in stage 1B of the distribution plan, which allows front line healthcare workers, first responders as well as residents and staff at elderly care homes.
The governor is joined by:
- Lt. Governor Josh Green
- Dr. Elizabeth Char, Director, Dept. of Health
