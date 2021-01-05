Gov. Ige discusses Hawaii’s COVID-19 vaccination plan

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
governor david ige_238391

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor Ige is holding a news conference to provide the latest updates on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts and vaccine distribution plan.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Hawaii is currently in stage 1B of the distribution plan, which allows front line healthcare workers, first responders as well as residents and staff at elderly care homes.

The governor is joined by:

  • Lt. Governor Josh Green  
  • Dr. Elizabeth Char, Director, Dept. of Health

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories