Gov. Ige delays state furloughs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor David Ige announced on Wednesday that there will be a delay in the commencement of state furloughs.

The decision comes after news of a possible $900-billion COVID-19 relief bill, which the house recently passed. While the aid package doesn’t provide designated funding to state and local governments for revenue shortfall, it does provide direct funding for mitigation measures that the state would have to pay for otherwise, such as vaccine distribution, testing and education.

The furloughs were originally set to start on Jan. 1, 2021. However, Gov. Ige shared that due to the fluid situation with the relief bill, the state currently has no timeline of when the furloughs will begin.

“I know the uncertainty makes things difficult for you and your families,” Gov. Ige said in a letter to state employees. “We are continuing to monitor the latest information and will provide an update as soon as we can.”