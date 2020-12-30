Gov. Ige delays start of state furloughs until July 1

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In an email sent to state employees, Governor David Ige confirmed a delay the start of state furloughs until at least July 1, 2021.

The furloughs were originally supposed to start on Jan. 1. This was until Congress passed a $900-billion federal COVID-19 relief bill.

The email sent to state employees stated the following:

“After an initial review of the new, $900 billion federal COVID-19 relief bill, we found it provides enough direct support to programs in Hawaii that I am able to delay furloughs for executive branch employees until at least July 1, 2021. We have much to do in the New Year to fight the pandemic and help the people of Hawaii, whose health, social and economic wellbeing have been threatened by COVID-19.” David Ige, Hawaii Governor

Under the pandemic relief bill, Hawaii could get up to $1.7-billion in aid.