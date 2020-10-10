Gov. Ige approves second COVID-19 test for out-of-state visitors to Hawaii County

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige has approved Hawaii County’s request to administer a second COVID-19 test for out-of-state visitors starting on Oct. 15. The tests will be administered at Kona International Airport in addition to the pre-travel testing program that also is set to begin on Oct. 15.

Mayor Harry Kim says travelers will be tested upon arrival with a rapid test. The results of the test will be available within 30 minutes.

If the result comes back positive, the visitor will be quarantined until they can be administered a PCR test. PCR tests are considered to be the gold standard of COVID tests, according to Mayor Kim.

Those that receive a negative result will not be required to quarantine.

Kim says that all costs and logistics of the second test will be handled by the County of Hawaii.

While the details have yet to be ironed out, Kim says Hawaii Island will have plenty of tests.

“And we are ready to go over coordinating this with the hotels and resorts so that they could participate where they are able to but right now I am very, very satisfied.” HAWAII COUNTY MAYOR HARRY KIM

On Oct. 5, Gov. Ige denied Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami’s Emergency Rule 18, which would have established a post-arrival testing program for all incoming travelers to Kauai.

