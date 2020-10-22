Gov. Ige approves order advancing Honolulu into Tier Two

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor Ige approved Honolulu’s latest emergency order requesting to move into Tier Two after four consecutive weeks of low coronavirus case counts.

Tier Two is set to go in effect at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22.

Gatherings of five or less will still need to be maintained, but certain businesses will be given the green light to reopen while others can expand their customer capacity.

Tier Two includes, but is not limited to, the following changes:

Personal care services can reopen.

Indoor gyms and fitness facilities can operate at 25% capacity.

Outdoor group physical activity classes allowed with no more than 10 people.

Hawaii Golf moves to phase 2.5.

Restaurants will be able to extend dine-in services to groups of five or less from different households.

Legal short-term vacation rentals will be permitted.

Arcades can operate at 25% capacity.

Helicopter tours can operate at 50% capacity.

To read the full order, click here.

If you have additional questions, please call the City and County of Honolulu COVID-19 information call center at 768-CITY (2489) or email covidresponse@honolulu.gov.