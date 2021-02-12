Gov. Ige approves Oahu emergency order implementing Tier 2 of COVID-19 Reopening Framework

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced that Governor David Ige has approved the City and County of Honolulu’s Third Amended and Restated Order Implementing Tier 2.

Under the amended Emergency Order (Order No. 2021-01), O‘ahu will remain within Tier 2 of Honolulu’s COVID-19 Reopening Framework through Monday, Mar. 15, unless movement to another tier is required earlier by the Reopening Framework.

Tier 2 includes, but is not limited to, the following:

· Restaurants: groups of 5 allowed regardless of household/living unit · Personal Care Services allowed · Legal Short Term Rentals allowed · Gyms and Fitness Facilities allowed to operate indoors at 25% capacity · Indoor group physical activity classes allowed with no more than 5 people · Outdoor group physical activity classes allowed with no more than 10 people · Hawaii Golf Phase 2.5 · Other commercial attractions, groups of 5 allowed indoors at 50% capacity · Helicopter tours at 50% capacity allowed

All essential and designated businesses and operations will still need to comply with Social Distancing Requirements and other conditions as outlined in the Order. A signed version of the Amended Emergency Order No. 2021-01, is posted at Honolulu.gov.

“While I look forward to working with the Governor and the State Department of Health on ways we can loosen restrictions on certain business sectors and operations, we need to be cognizant of the potential for COVID-19 cases on O‘ahu bumping up following the Super Bowl weekend,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “The health and safety of everyone in the City and County of Honolulu remains our top priority and I want to move us forward in a way that is deliberate and based on science. Successfully minimizing the spread of this virus during occasions like Super Bowl weekend, Valentine’s Day, and beyond, is the key to getting more of O‘ahu back to work, school, and back in the community activities we desperately need.”

The City’s COVID-19 information call center remains open every day from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except on holidays. O‘ahu residents are encouraged to visit the website, oneoahu.org for more information on Proclamations, Emergency Orders, Business Resources, and Financial and Housing Assistance Programs in the City and County of Honolulu.