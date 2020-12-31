Gov. Ige approves Kauai’s “resort bubble” testing program

File – The Kauai Bus announced on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, that the second phase of fare increases and a new design for its 2021 monthly bus passes will go into effect on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige has approved Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami’s request to implement a pre- and post-travel testing program for visitors who stay in “resort bubble” hotels.

The “resort bubble” program will allow Kauai to move forward with reintroducing limited amounts of tourism, while honoring the County’s request to opt-out of the state’s Safe Travels pre-travel testing program.

The new rule will allow travelers to Kauai who receive a negative pre-travel test and stay in an approved Enhanced Movement Quarantine (EMQ) “resort bubble” property, to take a post-travel test three days after arrival and be released from quarantine with a negative post-travel test result.

County officials say visitors and residents who opt to stay in non-EMQ hotels or homes, will be subject to the full 10-day traveler quarantine without a post-travel testing opportunity and cannot leave their rooms.

“Travelers who participate in this program will be able to enjoy resort amenities and visit the pool for the first three days of their vacations, until they are eligible to take their post-travel test,” said Mayor Kawakami. “Once the post-travel test shows they are COVID-free, they can enjoy all that Kaua‘i has to offer.”

To qualify, travelers must:

Take a pre-travel test within 72 hours before traveling to Kauai and receive a negative test result.

Stay at an approved EMQ “resort bubble” property.

Take a post-travel test more than 72 hours after arriving on Kauai and receive a negative result.

The current Enhanced Movement Quarantine (EMQ) “resort bubble” hotels on Kaua‘i are:

Kauai properties interested in learning more about becoming an EMQ may contact the Kauai Emergency Management Agency at kema@kauai.gov.

