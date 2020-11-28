HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige has approved Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami’s request to opt out of the state’s pre-travel test program. All travelers to the Garden Isle must complete a 14-day quarantine starting Wednesday, Dec. 2.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
The governor said the surge on the mainland and the rise in community spread on Kauai are concerning and they must ensure Kauai hospitals do not become overwhelmed. Gov. Ige made the announcement through a statement on Nov. 27.
Mayor Kawakami said a temporary pause in the Safe Travels program is the safest measure Kauai can take at this stage in the pandemic.
Critical infrastructure workers, those who have to travel for medical reasons and other circumstances will still be exempt, but must apply for a modified quarantine.
The pre-travel testing program is still in effect for all other Hawaii counties.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Honolulu city councilor calls on adjustments to the state mask-mandate
- California woman dies after serious vehicle collision in Kailua
- Shoppers flocked to malls for Black Friday but it was different this year
- Gov. Ige approves Kauai’s request to opt out of pre-travel test program
- Shark bite victim on Maui in stable condition