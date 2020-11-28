Gov. Ige approves Kauai’s request to opt out of pre-travel test program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige has approved Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami’s request to opt out of the state’s pre-travel test program. All travelers to the Garden Isle must complete a 14-day quarantine starting Wednesday, Dec. 2.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The governor said the surge on the mainland and the rise in community spread on Kauai are concerning and they must ensure Kauai hospitals do not become overwhelmed. Gov. Ige made the announcement through a statement on Nov. 27.

Mayor Kawakami said a temporary pause in the Safe Travels program is the safest measure Kauai can take at this stage in the pandemic.

“As our cases continue to rise, it made no longer sense to us to further restrict our on-island activities when that’s not the current source of infection. The safest measure we can take at this point in time is to take a temporary pause from the Safe Travels program, while the rest of the nation works to get the spread of COVID contained so that we can gladly welcome back travelers when the risk can be better mitigated.” Kauai mayor derek kawakami

Critical infrastructure workers, those who have to travel for medical reasons and other circumstances will still be exempt, but must apply for a modified quarantine.

The pre-travel testing program is still in effect for all other Hawaii counties.