Gov. Ige approves in-person religious services to resume on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Governor David Ige approved a City’s order that will allow in-person spiritual services on Oahu to resume with some restrictions.

“Gathering together safely, praying together, and taking part in group worship is so important right now, as so many of our residents have been practicing physical distancing for months,” said Mayor Caldwell. “Religious services can be a key resource to help many of us get through these tough times since spiritual institutions can play a significant role in our emotional and spiritual well-being. Restoring these in-person interactions will allow people to connect again in a much deeper way.”

These services can resume on Saturday, May 23, as long as everyone at the service maintains six feet apart except for members of the same household or living units.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell says that organizers are also encouraged to limit the number of people attending their in-person spiritual services. This is to ensure that the physical distancing requirement is met and that appropriate COVID-19 mitigation plans and procedures are implemented.

To get the full details, the order is below:

