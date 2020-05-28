Here’s a timeline of when salons, pools, campgrounds, and more can reopen

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Governor David Ige approved Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s request to allow the reopening of more businesses and operations on Oahu.
On Friday, May 29, these operations will be allowed to resume:
- Barbers
- Hairdressers
- Nail technicians
- Tattoo artists
- Other beauty operators
The request also includes the re-opening of outdoor attractions with limitations, starting Thursday, May 28. This includes:
- Sea life attractions
- Water parks
- Pools
- Campgrounds
- People’s Open Markets
- Shooting and Archery Ranges
- Similar outdoor facilities
The proposal also allows the following to resume operations:
- June 5: Business/commercial businesses (in addition to restaurants), indoor residential, non-commercial gatherings of 10 or less (regardless of household)
As for movie theaters, fitness centers, and museums, the city says that the reopening request for June 19 will be submitted in a separate proposal and is not included in Wednesday’s approval.
MAUI COUNTY
In Maui County, Gov. Ige also approved Mayor Michael Victorino’s request to reopen most businesses and services starting Monday, June 1
The following public gathering areas will also open:
- Clubhouses
- Dog parks
- Playgrounds and skate parks
- All county parks and beach parks (individual park re-opening dates are subject to change)
- Select county pools
The following businesses and services remain closed:
- Bars and nightclubs
- Theatres
- Public gathering venues
- Banquet halls
- County Community Centers
- County Gymnasiums
HAWAII COUNTY
Earlier, Gov. Ige also approved Mayor Harry Kim’s proposal to re-open with modifications, the following businesses/operations starting June 1:
- Places of worship
- Personal services (Salons, barber shops, beauty operators)
- Restaurants (including food courts, but excluding bars, nightclubs)
KAUAI COUNTY
With the governor’s approval, Mayor Derek Kawakami re-opened with modifications, the following medium risk business and activities on May 22:
- Public and private pools
- Places of worship
- Outdoor tour activities
- Salons and barbershops
- All cleaning and construction work
- One-on-one personal services (fitness, tutoring, music lessons)
Correction: A previous version of this article listed movie theaters, museums, and fitness centers as a part of Wednesday’s approval. Gov. Ige released an amended version of the initial release which did not include the three on the list. City officials added that the reopening for the three will be submitted in a separate proposal. The headline and the text reflected these changes.
