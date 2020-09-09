Gov. Ige appoints special master to assess the Department of Public Safety

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After heavy criticism, the state is appointing a special master to oversee the Department of Public Safety.

Edmund Fred Hyun will be assessing the administration, corrections and law enforcement divisions as well as investigating concerns from unions about the department’s COVID-19 response.

So far nearly 400 inmates and staffers within the department’s facilities have tested positive for the virus.

The majority tied to an outbreak at OCCC.

In addition to his role as special master, Hyun will continue his role as chair of the Hawaii Paroling Authority.

