Gov. Ige announces inter-county pre-travel trusted testing partners

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige introduced eight trusted testing partners for inter-county travel.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

If you want to travel to Kauai and to Maui, you can skip the mandatory 14-day quarantine if you take the test from the trusted partner no earlier than 72 hours before departure and get a negative result.

Results need to be posted to the Safe Travels Hawaii account. Travelers must have the test results with them so they can be screened at the airport. Without the negative test, you will have to do the 14-day quarantine.

The eight trusted testing partners for inter-county travel are:

Clinical Laboratories of Hawaii. Travelers should visit www.clinicallabs.com to schedule an appointment. All lab tests require an order by a licensed healthcare provider in the State of Hawaii.

Travelers should visit to schedule an appointment. All lab tests require an order by a licensed healthcare provider in the State of Hawaii. CVS Health (Longs) – Travelers may schedule an appointment up to two days in the future at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations. Tests available for ages 12 and older. Pre-registration is required. Registration instructions and costs can be found at cvs.com/selfpaytesting .

– Travelers may schedule an appointment up to two days in the future at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations. Tests available for ages 12 and older. Pre-registration is required. Registration instructions and costs can be found at . Hawaii Pacific Health – Interisland travel screenings are available at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children on Oahu and Wilcox Medical Center on Kauai in partnership with Clinical Labs of Hawaii. Appointments are required for screening at Kapiolani and must be scheduled online at clinicallabs.com/covid . No appointment is necessary for screening at Wilcox. More information on site locations, hours and cost can be found at hawaiipacifichealth.org/covid19testing .

– Interisland travel screenings are available at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children on Oahu and Wilcox Medical Center on Kauai in partnership with Clinical Labs of Hawaii. Appointments are required for screening at Kapiolani and must be scheduled online at . No appointment is necessary for screening at Wilcox. More information on site locations, hours and cost can be found at . Kaiser Permanente (for members only) – Kaiser Permanente members may schedule a test online or contact the appointment call center or nurse advice line in their home region for scheduling instructions. Kaiser Permanente members returning home to Hawaii may call the Away-from-Home Travel Line at 951-268-3900 for scheduling instructions. Information can be found at kp.org/travel .

(for members only) – Kaiser Permanente members may schedule a test online or contact the appointment call center or nurse advice line in their home region for scheduling instructions. Kaiser Permanente members returning home to Hawaii may call the Away-from-Home Travel Line at 951-268-3900 for scheduling instructions. Information can be found at . Minit Medical – Inter-Island travelers in Hawaii may schedule testing online prior to travel to other islands. Minit Medical has three clinics on Maui with drive-up testing available. An appointment is required. Call 808-667-6161 for details or logon to Minitmed.com .

– Inter-Island travelers in Hawaii may schedule testing online prior to travel to other islands. Minit Medical has three clinics on Maui with drive-up testing available. An appointment is required. Call 808-667-6161 for details or logon to . Walgreens – Testing is available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet CDC criteria. Tests available for ages five and older. All drive-thru testing locations operate outdoors and patients do not leave their vehicles. Appointments are required. Information can be found at walgreens.com/covid19testing .

– Testing is available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet CDC criteria. Tests available for ages five and older. All drive-thru testing locations operate outdoors and patients do not leave their vehicles. Appointments are required. Information can be found at . Urgent Care Hawaii offers COVID-19 testing for inter-island travel. Results are emailed within 24 hours. Register at www.ucarehi.com . Limited walk-ins can be accommodated. Call 808-797-7980 for more information.

offers COVID-19 testing for inter-island travel. Results are emailed within 24 hours. Register at . Limited walk-ins can be accommodated. Call 808-797-7980 for more information. Vault Health – At-home tests with real-time audio-visual supervision are available with Vault Health, the first FDA-authorized saliva test. Tests available for ages five and older. Tests are mailed with accurate results in 72 hours or less. Information and costs can be found at learn.vaulthealth.com/state-of-Hawaii.

More trusted testing and travel partners will be posted on www.hawaiicovid19.com, where more information on intercounty pre-travel testing and the Hawaii Safe Travels program can be found.

Latest Stories on KHON2