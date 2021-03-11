Gov. Ige says furloughs, layoffs no longer necessary after passing of $1.9T COVID-relief bill

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Ige announced on Thursday that he will cancel plans to enact state furloughs and layoffs. The news follows signing of the $1.9T American Rescue Plan, also known as the COVID-19 relief bill, by President Biden.

In 2020, Gov. Ige announced he would pursue possible furloughs of state workers as Hawaii’s economy continued to experience a freefall due to the pandemic. The furlough would have cut teacher pay by 9.2%.

Now, under the pandemic relief package, Hawaii is set to receive an estimated $2.2 billion in federal aid that the governor says will bolster state and county budgets, which have sustained significant tax revenue loss.

Here is a breakdown of how the money will be distributed:

$1.6 billion for the State of Hawaii

$365 million for the City and County of Honolulu

$36 million for the County of Hawaii

$13 million for the County of Kauai

$30 million for the County of Maui

The state will also receive an additional $116 million for critical capital projects for pandemic response in education and healthcare.

“This new infusion of federal funding gives the state much needed breathing room so that layoffs and furloughs are no longer necessary in the foreseeable future. We must still assess all impacts of the COVID-19 relief bill before we have a clearer picture of its effect on the state budget,” said Gov. Ige.

In addition to providing $1,400 direct stimulus payments to qualified single taxpayers, the relief package also expands unemployment benefits through Sept. 6, with the $300-per-week payments.

The bill also provides a 100% subsidy of COBRA health insurance premiums so that laid-off employees can remain on their healthcare plans through September.