Hawaii gov. extends quarantine for out-of-state travelers to July 31

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The mandatory quarantine has been lifted for interisland travelers but extended for out-of-state travelers to July 31.

The governor says opening interisland travel will be a good test as the state tries to prepare for out-of-state visitors.

Come June 16, interisland travel should pick up with the lifting of the mandatory quarantine. Travelers will need to fill out new declaration forms, which can be done online before going to the airport. Travelers are asked to arrive early because there will also be new procedures.

“So they’re going to be asked a number of questions, they’re going to have their temperatures checked. Based on what happens during that screening process, they may be offered a COVID-19 test,” said State Attorney General Clare Connors.

The state says it’s also looking to install thermal screening devices next week at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and facial recognition machines by the end of the year. Gov. David Ige says allowing interisland travel will help the state get ready for out of state travel.

[RELATED: Gov. Ige extends COVID-19 emergency period; quarantine changes made for travel around, into Hawaii]

He adds that he has been talking with officials at Alaska which opened its borders on Saturday by having visitors get tested before departure.

“We’re sharing notes and understanding what they are implementing there and taking what we can and applying it here,” said Ige.

If passengers take the COVID-19 test 72 hours before departure for Alaska, they will be required to take a second test 7-14 days after they arrive. Or passengers can take the test five days before departure and then take a second test when they arrive at the airport.

While those second test results are pending, passengers won’t be quarantined but they are asked to minimize indoor time and maximize outdoor time.

“So eat outdoors at restaurants, go hiking and fishing and enjoy that stuff, try to avoid congregate areas. If you have to ride a shuttle or a small plane, we ask that you wear a mask,” said Commissioner Adam Crum, of the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green says he’s been working with the airlines, hotels, and CVS, which will likely be a major partner to provide the testing.

“By Friday, I hope to have consensus to see if it’s a plan that can actually be operationalized. I feel confident that it can but there’s still lots of details to sort through,” said Green.

THE LATEST ON KHON2