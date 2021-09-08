Those vaccinated in Hawaii will soon be able to use digital COVID vaccination verifier

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige announced details of a new digital COVID vaccine passport as an option for people to use to get into restaurants, bars, gyms and other businesses.

The Hawaii SMART Health Card will act as a vaccination status verification for those who received their COVID vaccines in Hawaii. The digital pass launches on Friday, Sept. 10.

Last month, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced the rollout of the Safe Access Oahu program, which goes into effect on Sept. 13. Customers will need to show their vaccination card (or a photo of it) at the door, or a negative COVID test results within the last 48 hours to get in.

Blangiardi said it’s the best way to avoid another lockdown and warned that businesses will be fined if they don’t comply.

“Ultimately, if we get a lot of problems, we will shut them down. This is in the name of public health. There’s a lot of leverage in our office to do things like this,” Blangiardi said last week.

Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino said a similar program will start on Sept. 15, pending the governor’s approval. Restrictions include limiting social gatherings to five people indoors and 10 people outdoors. Proof of vaccination will be required to dine indoors; unvaccinated my dine outdoors or order take-out.

The Hawaii SMART Health Card does not have the option to upload negative COVID test results, however, that may soon change.

The state rolled out a similar programs over the summer for its Hawaii Safe Travels program that allows travelers to upload their negative COVID test result or vaccine verification to bypass quarantine. The program has partnered with CLEAR and CommonPass for the digital health passes.