Gov. David Ige details international travel requirements to Hawaii

FILE — Visitors arrive at the airport on Oct. 15, 2020, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige held a news conference on Tuesday to detail international travel rules as part of the state’s Safe Travels program, which has been in effect since Oct. 15, 2020 and continues to evolve.

Effective Nov. 8, international travelers may visit Hawaii under new federal rules. Non-U.S. citizens traveling directly to the islands from another country must show both vaccination records and a negative COVID test results (NAAT or antigen) within three days of boarding a flight to the U.S.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

U.S. citizens flying directly to Hawaii from an international destination have two options:

Provide proof of vaccination OR

Provide proof of negative COVID-19 test result within one day of boarding flight to U.S.

The airlines will screen passengers prior to their departure to the U.S. If foreign passengers fail to meet

BOTH requirements and if U.S. citizens fail to meet ONE of the two requirements, they will not be allowed to board the flight. Once in Hawaii, the CDC will conduct compliance checks.

Note: Tests do NOT have to be done with Trusted Travel Partners under the new international federal requirements, but they MUST be done with a Trusted Travel Partner for unvaccinated domestic travel.

Non-Direct International Travel to Hawaii

Effective Nov. 8, international passengers entering the U.S. from another state or territory will be

treated as domestic travelers when entering Hawaii.

The governor’s news conference follows the recent changes to federal international COVID-19 travel requirements that go into effect next week.

Beginning Nov. 8, foreign, non-immigrant adults traveling to the United States will need to be fully vaccinated, with limited exceptions.

Under the policy, vaccinated travelers will need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within three days of travel, while those who are unvaccinated need to show a test taken within one day of travel.

In order to help with contact tracing, airlines will be required to collect passengers’ contact information regardless of whether they have been vaccinated.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

The new policy comes as the Biden administration moves away from restrictions that ban non-essential travel from several dozen countries — most of Europe, China, Brazil, South Africa, India and Iran.