HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige is holding a news conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the state’s COVID-19 transition plan from emergency response to public health management.

Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, state epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble and Department of Education (DOE) interim superintendent Keith Hayashi will be speaking.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

DOH reported 3,370 new coronavirus cases and 11 new deaths in its weekly update on Wednesday, April 27, with 2,107 cases on Oahu, 491 on the Big Island, 191 on Kauai, seven on Lanai, 390 on Maui, six on Molokai, and 178 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 248,405.

The state stands at 77.2% of vaccinated residents.

While most places, including public transportation, dropped mask requirements, the DOE is keeping their indoor mask mandate in place until the end of the school year.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

Some said it’s unfair to students who see the rest of the world enjoying life without masks at indoor events. Click here to read a letter from the DOE sent to parents.