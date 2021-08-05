Gov. David Ige to discuss latest COVID-19 emergency proclamation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige will be holding a news conference at 1 p.m. Thursday to discuss the latest COVID-19 emergency proclamation.

The governor is expected to announce mandating vaccinations for government workers as cases continue to surge in the islands. Hawaii reported 655 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest case count in a single day since the pandemic began.

There will be a joint statement from the public-sector unions after Ige’s press conference, which is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

The anticipated change follows the Department of Education’s announcement on Wednesday requiring all public high school student athletes — and anyone involved with sports — to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

No vaccination, no participation. Students and coaches will have to show proof they’ve gotten the shot in order to play sports this year. The University of Hawaii, Hawaii Pacific University and Chaminade University made their own announcements soon after.

On Thursday, the Hawaii House of Representatives also adopted requirement for all House members and staff to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 30. Those who choose not to be vaccinated must undergo weekly testing.