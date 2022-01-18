Gov. David Ige to discuss how Hawaii is handling American Rescue Plan Act funds

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige is scheduled to hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to talk about how American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds are being distributed statewide.

The governor said Hawaii’s share of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan signed by President Joe Biden gave much-needed breathing room to put off further layoffs and furloughs. The legislation means that Hawaii and its four counties will receive about $2.2 billion in assistance to support state and county budgets.

In August, the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) approved Hawaii’s plan to direct ARPA funds toward providing relief to state elementary and secondary schools, such as addressing lost teaching time concerns through programs like tutoring and more after-school programs.

In November, Always Investigating found that Hawaii’s DOE received more than $400 million from a variety of federal COVID emergency funds but had yet to spend most of it.

In December, the governor said more than $689 million would be invested for public education due to reductions that were made before.

His Executive Supplemental Budget for 2021-23 calls for increased funding for critical services in response to the ongoing pandemic. Click here to see the budget highlights provided by Ige’s office.

See below for the entire FY 2023 Executive Supplemental Budget:

Ige said the state has seen an increase in consumer spending, visitor arrivals and income tax collections, which have allowed initiatives to be launched in response to restore services that were previously limited. However, he added that the pandemic still brings uncertainty and need to prepare for unforeseen events.