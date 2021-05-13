Hawaii to keep mask mandate in place as it evaluates new CDC guidance

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige announced on Thursday that Hawaii will continue to enforce its mask mandate, citing that it’s difficult to determine who is fully vaccinated.

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidelines to ease mask-wearing for fully vaccinated people.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

The new guidance allows fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. However, it still calls for masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

Ige said the majority of the state is not vaccinated and that each county is different.

“I have been working with the mayors to develop consistent policies when it makes sense,” Ige said. “We also want to be able to have flexibility, especially since the specific situations in each county are different.”

“The CDC is not able to help us identity who is vaccinated and who is not, and that detail is left to the states and counties,” Ige continued.

Under Hawaii’s Safe Travels program, inter-island travelers who are fully vaccinated no longer have to quarantine. However, a program for mainland travel is still being developed and may be introduced in this summer.

Ige cites that as another reason why he cannot lift the mask mandate. There’s no way to know if mainland arrivals have been fully vaccinated.

Just a couple of weeks ago, the CDC recommended that fully vaccinated people continue to wear masks indoors in all settings and outdoors in large crowds.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi released the following statement:

“The new CDC recommendations on no longer wearing masks for fully vaccinated people are very encouraging. These recommendations will guide our continued discussions with the Governor regarding easing COVID-19 restrictions. Until then, this is another reason why people age 12 and older should get vaccinated as quickly as possible so we can all get back to life and activities without masks.”