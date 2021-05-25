Gov. David Ige lifts Hawaii’s outdoor mask mandate ahead of Memorial Day weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige on Tuesday announced that masks are no longer required outdoors, regardless of vaccinations.

The change takes effect immediately, however, indoor rules remain the same.

The change to the outdoor mask mandate comes following the news that Hawaii is among nine states that have given 70% of adult residents at least one shot against COVID-19.

Hawaii health officials still recommend mask wearing in large groups, but it’s not required. As far as when the indoor mask mandate will be lifted, it depends.

“Until more are vaccinated we must continue to take precautions indoors and in large groups because those actions are important to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Ige said.

“We want to do it when it’s safe. What we’re really watching is the rate of vaccines for those in our state,” added state health director Dr. Libby Char.

On Tuesday, the U.S. hit a major vaccination milestone: Half of all adults are now fully vaccinated against the virus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest data, that’s 50% of the U.S. population 18 years and older — nearly 130 million adults.

Ige will also lift restrictions on youth water sports competitions by June 1, allowing surf competitions and regattas to resume. Permits will be issued provided that public health and safety protocols are followed by participants and spectators.

“Surfing and outrigger canoe paddling are so much more than sports. They are a part of our culture and a way of life. I look forward to seeing our kids out in the water competing in surf contests and regattas again,” U.S. Senator Brian Schatz said in a statement.

Ige also plans to make changes to the state’s Safe Travels program next month if the vaccination program remains successful. This would include a quarantine exemption to Trans-Pacific travelers who were vaccinated in Hawaii.

Last week, Ige told KHON2 in an exclusive interview that he’s still targeting the Fourth of July to allow Trans-Pacific travel for vaccinated people without the need to be tested.

The governor continues discussions with Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi about changes to the tier system that incorporates vaccination rates. A proposal has not been submitted yet.