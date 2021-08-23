Gov. David Ige to answer questions on Hawaii’s alarming rise in COVID cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige is scheduled to answer media questions at 2 p.m. in the state Capitol regarding Hawaii’s alarming rise in COVID cases linked to community spread.

There were 571 new coronavirus cases reported on Monday: 359 cases on Oahu, 107 on the Big Island, 23 on Kauai, two on Lanai, 79 on Maui and one resident diagnosed out of state.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Monday announced that all large gatherings on Oahu will be scaled back to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors beginning Wednesday, Aug. 25.

The mayor said the restrictions will stay in effect for the next four weeks or 28 days. Concerts, luaus, athletic events, funerals and weddings will be impacted. Restaurants will be allowed to continue operating at 50% capacity, but will be required to keep groups to 10 or less.