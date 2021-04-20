Hawaii to allow inter-island travelers to bypass quarantine if they’re fully vaccinated starting May 11

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Planning a trip to Hawaii this summer? Make sure to bring your COVID-19 vaccination card.

Travelers will soon be able to bypass the state’s mandatory testing and quarantine rules.

Beginning May 11, inter-island travelers who are fully vaccinated may bypass quarantine.

Gov. David Ige made the big announcement on Tuesday, April 20, during a news conference at the Hawaii State Capitol.

For weeks, the state has been working on a plan to waive restrictions for vaccinated travelers.

Ige said the state does have a database of people who have been vaccinated, however, there may be a lag when information is entered.

The vaccine verification program will allow Hawaii residents who need to replace their vaccination cards to order another one, if they received their shots in the state. If Hawaii residents received their vaccines in another state, then they are not eligible.

Ige met with State Adjutant General Kenneth Hara last week to iron out details, after announcing earlier this month that he was on board with a vaccine exemption program, pending approval.

According to Lt. Gov. Josh Green, individuals can qualify for the exemption two weeks after they are fully vaccinated.

“Then you can just upload your card,” Green told KHON on Saturday, April 10. “And then show your card upon arrival at the gate with your ID. And then you’re free to go. That’s the goal.”

Hara and Green are currently working with several companies to streamline a digital platform and online verification process.

Anyone who is not vaccinated can still travel by following the Safe Travel program guidelines.

Since those ages 5 though 16 cannot be vaccinated at this time, they’re still required to get tested.

The following state officials also spoke at Tuesday’s news conference: