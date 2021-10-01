Gov. David Ige to announce latest COVID emergency proclamation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige will be holding a news conference at 1:30 p.m. Friday to announce his latest emergency proclamation on the state’s COVID-19 delta response.

Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) director Dr. Libby Char will be joining the governor.

Ige has been meeting with leaders from different industries this week who have been calling on the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines.

Current rules limit events to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors through Oct. 19. The suspension of large gatherings has been in place since Aug. 25 as part of Safe Access Oahu, which Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi later rebranded as the Safe Oahu Response Plan for the extension.

On Thursday, Ige met with Hawaii wedding industry leaders to discuss how they can work with him to allow people to get married and keep everyone safe while restrictions are in place. The wedding industry has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, forcing them to shut down several times since 2020.

“That’s the point of emphasis — it’s really trying to separate professional weddings from a social gathering that’s in somebody’s backyard or at a beach, and that’s kind of what we’re looking at,” said Monty Pereira, who’s on the Small Business Advisory Council. “It’s 10 indoors and 25 outdoors, and that includes vendors, bride, groom, parents, everybody — so it’s not a whole lot.”

Pereira said during the meeting, the governor agreed that there’s a difference between a professionally managed wedding and a social gathering, however, he said it would be difficult to differentiate the two. Lt. Gov. Josh Green hinted that there could be a compromise in two weeks.

On Wednesday, Ige sat down with KHON2 to talk more about restrictions, including the ban on fans at University of Hawaii football games. He’s been questioned on this topic several times but confirmed there will be no fans in the stands for homecoming on Saturday.

When asked why the number of fans was limited to zero when it doesn’t apply to schools, shopping malls, restaurants or any other gathering place, Ige offered this explanation:

“It’s zero because we have more than 250 COVID-positive patients in our hospitals. It’s zero because we have more than 250 patients in the ICUs, and we are just under the maximum capacity, and should there be a tragic accident or any of those kinds of things that would happen, we would have to get to the position of rationing care and deciding who would get services and who wouldn’t, which we are all working to avoid.”

The number of positive coronavirus cases and hospitalizations has been down nearly 50% over the past week. On Friday, DOH reported 366 COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, bringing the state total to 79,572 cases. The state stands at 68% of vaccinated residents.