Gov. David Ige expected to announce more restrictions to curb the spread of COVID

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige is holding a news conference at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to announce changes to Hawaii’s COVID-19 rules.

Restrictions on social gatherings will likely be reinstated as state and county leaders look to slow down the surge of coronavirus cases.

On Tuesday, the Hawaii State Department of Health reported 436 new COVID-19 cases: 292 are on Oahu, 76 on the Big Island, 15 on Kauai, 33 on Maui, three on Molokai and 17 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 46,376. Click here to see the full breakdown.

After meeting with Gov. David Ige last week, the mayors say it’s clear that more has to be done to slow the spread of coronavirus. However, they don’t want restrictions to have as much impact on local businesses. Officials say the plan is to be more strategic, with less disruption to businesses.

Officials say most of the COVID-19 infections have been community spread from social gatherings. Outdoor gatherings can be restricted from 75 people to 25. Indoor gathering can be knocked down from 25 to 10 people.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi sent a statement saying, “I would prefer to not impose further restrictions, but we need to get a buy-in from the vaccine holdouts.”

State officials also talked about making changes to the Safe Travels Program. Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara told the Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 last week that there are discussions on doing away with the vaccine exception and only allowing the 72-hour pre-test for travelers to avoid having to undergo quarantine. Click here to read more.

Officials continue to stress the importance of testing for those who suspect they may have been infected. The health department says there are many sites offering free tests. Click here, then go to the Health Information, then to Testing Isolation and Quarantine. When you put your zip code in, a list of pharmacies will pop up that offer free COVID-19 testing. KHON2 has also compiled a list here.