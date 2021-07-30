Gov. David Ige, state health director to discuss recent surge in COVID-19 infections

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige and State Department of Health Director Dr. Libby Char held a news conference on Friday to discuss the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

The DOH reported 622 new coronavirus cases and three new deaths on Friday, July 30. It’s the highest case count recorded for the state, however, it includes a backlog of cases that weren’t reported earlier this week.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

On Wednesday, the DOH announced that the case count for July 28 would be a partial count due to an electronic lab reporting system interruption. The health department confirms Friday’s numbers are a catchup of that day.

“I want to remind everyone that there was a lag in reporting, so these numbers stretch over the last few days,” Ige wrote on Twitter. “However — this does remind us that we need to remain vigilant, and this pandemic is not over.”

The second-highest record of new infections was reported on Aug. 13, 2020, with 355 cases, which included a cluster at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

Of the 622 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, 359 are on Oahu, 111 on the Big Island, eight on Kauai, 74 on Maui and 70 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 41,925.

According to Dr. Char, 25% of the 622 new coronavirus cases are children.

The state death toll rises to 537. The state stands at 60.1% of vaccinated residents.

Click here for an in-depth breakdown by counties and probable cases.

Although Hawaii hit a milestone of 60% fully vaccinated residents on Thursday, health experts said Oahu can expect more than 600 daily, new COVID-19 cases by mid-November.

A better case scenario would be if the state could hit a 70% vaccination rate, which would bring cases to just under 400 a day by mid-November, health officials said.

“The Delta variant is driving the rise, or else we would be in a very good situation. We would be completely in control and there would be no question about it, and we wouldn’t have a mask mandate in place, probably,” said Dr. Monique Chyba, UH Department of Mathematics, who contributed to the study.

Dr. Chyba said Oahu is on track to reach 700 cases if mitigation measures remain the way they are and the Delta variant continues to spread the way it is. She said that many cases would overwhelm hospitals and doesn’t believe the state will allow for the cases to reach that high.

Health officials said the longer people wait to get vaccinated, the better the chance of a deadly new variant to form. According to the CDC, even those who have had the virus before should get their shot because some areas have seen an increasing number of people who have caught it twice.

“We are seeing increased cases in those who are vaccinated. It’s a very small percentage of the cases but in most instances but those who are vaccinated and became infected with COVID dropped their guard a little,” Ige said during a news conference on Friday.

“We’re seeing roughly 6 people out of 10,000 getting infected if they’ve been fully vaccinated,” said Dr. Char.

To see where you can get vaccinated, click here.