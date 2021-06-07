Gov. David Ige sets vaccination benchmarks for social gatherings, increasing capacity at restaurants

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige set additional benchmarks for social gatherings and restaurants on Monday, June 7, as part of Hawaii’s statewide vaccination goals.

These vaccination goals will not change the counties’ own COVID-19 policies relating to structured events and weddings. They only apply to travel, social gatherings and restaurants.

When the state achieves a 60% vaccination rate:

Social gatherings: 25 allowed indoors and 75 allowed outdoors

Restaurants: Up to 75% capacity (with maximum groups size of 25 indoors and 75 outdoors)

When the state achieves a 70% vaccination rate:

All restrictions terminate.

Social gatherings are no longer restricted, and restaurants will continue to be regulated in the normal course by the Department of Health.

“As Hawaii’s public health outcomes improve and our economic situation appears to be stabilizing, I am ending several of the emergency provisions that have been in place for over a year,” Ige said in a news release. “By August, I hope the public health situation will allow me to do the same for others. We can get there if people become informed about their safe and effective vaccination options and choose to get their injections. Remember – the state pushed back the Aug. 15 rollout of the Safe Travels program to Oct. 15. While challenging at the time, it was necessary.”