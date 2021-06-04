Gov. David Ige expected to make major announcements on vaccination incentives and travel goals

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Gov. David Ige is expected to make big announcements on the vaccination incentives and statewide travel goals on Friday at 1 p.m.

The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday reported that 52% of Hawaii residents are fully vaccinated, while 59% of residents have received at least one dose.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green hinted that Ige will be making some “really significant announcements” as the state anticipates to reach 60% of fully vaccinated residents in two to three weeks.

Last week, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said he submitted a modified emergency order to Gov. David Ige to move the County into Tier 4 of its reopening strategy, which would allow bars and restaurants to accommodate parties of up to 25 people.

Tier 4 would allow nightlife and dance clubs to operate under special requirements and restrictions. Dancing at bars or lounges has not been allowed in the past three tiers. The full details on those restrictions have yet to be released by the mayor’s office.

Although the outdoor mask mandate was lifted last week, the indoor rules remain the same.

Attending Friday’s news conference are DOH director Dr. Elizabeth Char, Healthcare Association of Hawaii president & CEO Hilton Raethel, HI Restaurant Association executive director Sheryl Matsuoka and Hawaiian Airlines president & CEO Peter Ingram.