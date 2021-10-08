Gov. David Ige expected to ease COVID restrictions on Hawaii’s gathering sizes

The Hawaii football team takes the field before the inaugural home game at the Clarence T.C. Ching Field before their NCAA college football game against Portland State, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Darryl Oumi)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige is expected to announce loosened restrictions during a news conference scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Friday, as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to drop.

The governor said he’s been working with the University of Hawaii (UH) to allow up to 1,000 people at Ching Stadium when the Rainbow Warriors host New Mexico State on Saturday, Oct. 23. It’ll be the first time the new stadium will have fans in the stands.

Rob Atimalala, whose son is sophomore wide receiver Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala, said he still can’t get over missing out on UH’s homecoming on Oct. 2 when the team upset the nationally ranked Fresno State Bulldogs. Fans at the next game will likely be limited to the team’s family members and friends.

“I mean last week’s game, that was a game that we definitely had to be there. That was so exciting man!” Atimalala said. “We’ve been ready for the last couple of years already, but I know it’s been hard with this COVID going on. I’m sure there’s protocols we can go through to make it safe for everyone.”

“It really breaks my heart that we couldn’t have our Hawaii family watching” – An emotional Todd Graham following @HawaiiFootball’s upset win over 18th ranked Fresno State despite no fans being allowed to attend due to state restrictions #GoBows pic.twitter.com/cbOeaRW5gh — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) October 3, 2021

Current rules limit events to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors through Oct. 19. The suspension of large gatherings has been in place since Aug. 25 as part of Safe Access Oahu, which Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi later rebranded as the Safe Oahu Response Plan for the extension.

The governor is also considering loosening restrictions for big events, such as weddings. In late September, Ige met with Hawaii wedding industry leaders to discuss how they can work with him to allow people to get married and keep everyone safe while restrictions are in place. The wedding industry has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, forcing them to shut down several times since 2020.

On Wednesday, Oct. 6, Blangiardi said he’s laid out an “aggressive proposal” to drop restrictions and is asking the governor to suspend the ban of large gatherings within a couple of weeks.

“I can tell you right now, it’s our anticipation that come October 19, when the second 28-day ends, if these trends continue, we will suspend the banning of large gatherings,” he said. “We’ll get back in the business of normalcy.”

The mayor is hopeful that the Honolulu Marathon will happen in-person on Dec. 12, saying it would be a “major signal” to the community that “we’re back.”

The marathon is expected to have 7,000 to 12,000 people participating.

On Friday, Oct. 8, the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reported 201 new COVID cases and seven new deaths. That breaks down to 126 cases on Oahu, 39 on the Big Island, seven on Kauai, 19 on Maui, one on Lanai, and nine diagnosed out of state. The state stands at 69.3% of vaccinated residents.